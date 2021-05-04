ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ViacomCBS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

