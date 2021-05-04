Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 530,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,015. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

