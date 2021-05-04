Vipstar Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $241.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 80% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.