Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NCV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 406,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,833. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,531,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 224,565 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 760,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 365,147 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 85,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.