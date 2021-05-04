Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $274.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.13. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTS. Barclays raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

