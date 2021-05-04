Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $320.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Virtus Investment Partners traded as high as $281.99 and last traded at $269.90, with a volume of 58212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.19.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.68 and a 200-day moving average of $222.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

