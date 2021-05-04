Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $232.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.57. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

