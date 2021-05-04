Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its position in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.61 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day moving average is $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $454.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

