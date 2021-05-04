Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa stock opened at $232.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day moving average is $210.57. The company has a market capitalization of $454.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

