Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.32.

NYSE V opened at $232.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day moving average is $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $454.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 117,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

