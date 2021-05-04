Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of V opened at $232.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.57. Visa has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $454.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

