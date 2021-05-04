VITE Market Cap Achieves $91.57 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $91.57 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,053,658 coins and its circulating supply is 481,482,548 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

