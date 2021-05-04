Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.16 ($75.49).

ETR:VNA opened at €55.24 ($64.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

