Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNNVF shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of VNNVF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.88. 597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $74.91.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

