Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in April

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,800 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 835,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

VYGVF has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Voyager Digital Company Profile

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

