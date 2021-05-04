Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.850-5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.85-5.30 EPS.

NYSE VMC traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.28. 15,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average is $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.95.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

