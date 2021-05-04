Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.850-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vulcan Materials also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.85-5.30 EPS.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $9.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.21. 1,512,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $189.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.95.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

