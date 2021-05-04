Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.03. Vulcan Materials also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.850-5.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $9.53 on Tuesday, reaching $189.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,454. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $189.80. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.