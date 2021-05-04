VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 million. On average, analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYNE stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 3,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.