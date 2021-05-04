W Green Pay (WGP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,612.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $214,468.18 and approximately $30,612.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.74 or 0.00852596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.64 or 0.09773676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00099848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00046430 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

