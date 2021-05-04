W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.15.

NYSE:GWW opened at $443.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.27 and a 12-month high of $452.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.