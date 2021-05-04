Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.85. The company had a trading volume of 140,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,563. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $396.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

