Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,794. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $890.97 million, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.