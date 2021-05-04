Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 21st

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

