WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter.

INVH opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

