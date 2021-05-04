WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $35,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $898.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

