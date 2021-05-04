Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up approximately 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Waters by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,715. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.96. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

