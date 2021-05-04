WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. 7,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,335. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

