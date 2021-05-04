WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.030-4.030 EPS.

WEC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. 1,344,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

