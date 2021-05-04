Wedbush Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $132.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $124.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

