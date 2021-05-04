Wedbush Raises Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $20.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sidoti cut Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.78.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ DENN opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.