Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

VFC opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -691.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

