Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,122,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,899,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

