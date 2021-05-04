Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $701,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average is $132.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

