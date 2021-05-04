Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $177.80 and a one year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

