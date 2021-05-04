Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 56.7% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

