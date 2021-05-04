Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $515.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $327.90 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $506.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

