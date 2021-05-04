Wedbush Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,391. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

