Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 250 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.23. 47,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,835. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

