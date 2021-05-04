Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

IWS stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.98. 8,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $115.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

