Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 199,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

