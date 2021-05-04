Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Welbilt stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Welbilt has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $22.98.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,693,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 546,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

