Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

ERH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 41,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,874. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

