Wells Fargo & Company Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,249.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,200.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,856,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

