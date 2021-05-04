Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $36.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 279.75% from the company’s previous close.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $395.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 202,691 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225,745 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

