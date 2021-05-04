Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Wendel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Wendel alerts:

Shares of Wendel stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. Wendel has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.32.

About Wendel

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.