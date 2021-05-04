Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Desjardins lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.23.

WDO opened at C$9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.04. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

