Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

