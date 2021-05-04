Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages recently commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.
