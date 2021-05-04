WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,600.69

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,600.69 ($20.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,834.50 ($23.97). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,809.50 ($23.64), with a volume of 710,307 shares changing hands.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,848.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,600.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.27.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

